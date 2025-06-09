Fiji Basketball men ready to build on round one lessons

[Photo Supplied]

Basketball Fiji’s men’s team is determined to turn the lessons learned from the opening round into improved performances when they compete in Round Two of the FIBA Asia Pre-Qualifiers for the 2029 FIBA Basketball World Cup that will be held next month.

Co-captain Ioane Naivalurua says the team has been working hard to address its shortcomings while improving its physical conditioning ahead of the tournament, scheduled for the end of November.

Since returning from Round One, the squad has continued its preparations under coaches Manoa and Aisea, focusing on reviewing mistakes and making the necessary adjustments to improve their chances of success.

Naivalurua says the team has also completed its first mesocycle of strength and conditioning under coach Ben Qumi, with the programme helping players build towards the final phase of preparation before their departure.

Article continues after advertisement

For many players, the upcoming tournament presents another valuable learning opportunity, with several experiencing the demands of preparing for back-to-back international competitions within the same calendar year for the first time.

However, preparations have not been without challenges, with limited court availability and financial constraints affecting the team’s build-up.

Despite these setbacks, Naivalurua says the squad remains optimistic and believes it can compete against stronger opposition.

While acknowledging that several teams in their pool are ranked higher than Fiji, the co-captain believes the experience gained in Round One has strengthened the players’ confidence and reinforced their belief that they can challenge for victories.

He says the majority of the squad is young, with many having faced international opponents of that calibre for the first time in their careers.

The experience, he adds, has highlighted areas requiring improvement while providing valuable lessons that will strengthen the team moving forward.

Naivalurua says the message within the camp remains simple: stay humble and stay hungry.

He believes representing Fiji comes with a responsibility to uphold high standards, make the right choices and build habits that will benefit the players both on and off the court.

The co-captain says the pressure of wearing the national jersey should be viewed as a privilege and used as motivation to prepare properly, remain disciplined and give everything for the team.

With the contributions of past generations helping to establish the Fiji men’s basketball programme, Naivalurua says the current squad is determined to leave the programme in a stronger position for those who will follow.

He says the players are committed to honouring those who came before them while setting the standards for the next generation of athletes aspiring to represent Fiji.

For Fiji, Round Two will be another opportunity to test its progress against international opposition, with the team determined to build on its first-round experience and make the most of the opportunity ahead.

Round two will start on the 23rd of next month to December.

Taina