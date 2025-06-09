Landowners urged to invest

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo is urging landowners to go beyond giving consent for the use of their land and mineral rights, and instead become investors in development projects.

Speaking in Cuvu, Nadroga, he informed Turaga Na Ka Levu Ratu Tevita Makutu that active participation will secure greater and long-term benefits for resource owners.

Vosarogo says the government is providing targeted assistance in this year’s budget to help communities turn their land and mineral assets into sustainable income, with support from ministries including Agriculture, Trade and Tourism, Fisheries, and iTaukei Affairs.

He also addressed concerns from villagers in the Sigatoka Valley over river dredging, assuring that traditional leaders will remain informed and involved in resolving environmental and local issues.





