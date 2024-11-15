Key agreements endorsed to support social protection

The cabinet has endorsed two important agreements aimed at enhancing social protection and community economic development.

These agreements involve partnerships between the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection and international organizations, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand and the Peace Corps.

The first agreement, a Grant Funding Agreement with MFAT, will see New Zealand provide funding of up to $100,000 to support the development of a strategic plan for Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection for the period 2025-2030.

Article continues after advertisement

This funding aims to assist the Ministry in crafting a forward-looking strategy to address the evolving needs of women, children, and vulnerable communities across Fiji.

The second agreement is a Memorandum of Understanding with the Peace Corps, which will support various projects and activities under Fiji’s Community Economic Empowerment Project.

The MOU will strengthen collaboration between the two parties, with the Peace Corps providing technical assistance and volunteers to help drive community-driven economic initiatives.