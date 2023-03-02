Suspended FCS Commissioner resigns

FCS Commissioner, Francis Kean.

The Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Commander Francis Kean has resigned.

This has been confirmed by the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Pursuant to section 138(3) of the Constitution, following the concurrence of the majority of the members, the Chair and Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka will advise the President regarding the resignation of the Commissioner.

Commander Francis Kean.

Kean was suspended earlier this year for allegations against him that are currently before the COC.

He had four years remaining in his five-year term following his reappointment last year.



Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa.

Salote Panapasa is currently acting as Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service.

