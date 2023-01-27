Panapasa is FCS's first female acting commissioner

Salote Panapasa (left), Attorney-General Siromi Turaga. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga congratulated Salote Panapasa on becoming the first female officer to be acting commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service.

The A-G met with Panapasa and wished her well in her new role.

Panapasa joined the Fiji Corrections Service 37 years ago after completing her Form Six education at Nasinu Secondary School.

She started as a prison officer before slowly rising through the ranks and working as Officer in Charge Women’s Correction Center, Commandant, Chief Logistics Officer, Supervisor Central Division, Director of Training and Rehabilitation, Business Development Manager, Staff Officer Corporate Service, Assistant Commissioner Corporate, and Assistant Commissioner Operations.

The acting commissioner completed her qualifications from the University of the South Pacific before furthering her studies in China.

Earlier today, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho and the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Francis Kean, on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

The duo were suspended effective immediately pending investigation, referral to, and appointment of a tribunal.

Panapasa joins Assistant Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew as Acting Commissioner of Police.