Qiliho and Kean suspended

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho [Left] and Fiji Correction Services Commissioner Francis Kean

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has been suspended while awaiting tribunal.

Reliable sources confirm that he has been suspended with full pay.

When contacted this morning, Qiliho referred all queries to the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News is also trying to get a confirmation from the COC.

FBC News understands that Fiji Correction Services Commissioner Francis Kean has also been suspended.

Meanwhile, following the COC meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed that the issue regarding Qiliho and Kean was discussed however he did not elaborate further on it.

More to follow.