Kamikamica calls for constitutional reform

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has reiterated the coalition government’s pledge to replace Fiji’s current constitution.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Domo Ni Davui program, he described the existing document as ‘imposed’ and says that many Fijians desire change.

Kamikamica says that previous Supreme Court decisions have shown discontent with the imposed Constitution, further underlining the importance of seeking clarification from the Court.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we move forward, we will seek the Court’s guidance in accordance with the law, and we are hopeful that their directives will clarify the situation. These directives may ultimately lead to a consideration of reverting to the 1997 Constitution.”

Kamikamica expressed that the current Constitution reflects a mindset resistant to change and serves to maintain the status quo established by its original authors.

He stressed the importance of being attentive to the voices of the people

The government remains resolute in its dedication to addressing the constitutional issues facing Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.