Kadavu fisheries boost sustainability efforts

Source: Ministry of Fisheries

Fisheries officers at Kavala Station are stepping up efforts to promote sustainable marine practices in Kadavu.

They recently met with Nukuvou villagers to highlight the importance of specific bans on Kawakawa and Donu species under the Fisheries Act.

The team also shared information on development opportunities available through the ministry.

Responding to community requests, officers will return on August 21st to issue fishing licenses and help form a fishers’ group to strengthen local management.

The fisheries team has also expanded the seaweed farming initiative, planting 83 new lines and bringing the total to 145.

These efforts reflect a strong push for conservation and community-led growth in Kadavu’s coastal villages.

