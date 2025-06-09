Justice French joins Supreme Court

[file photo]

Fiji’s judiciary has welcomed former Chief Justice of Australia, Robert Shenton French AC, as a new Supreme Court Judge.

At a ceremony at the State House today, Justice French took the Affirmation of Allegiance and Oath of Affirmation before President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Justice French led Australia’s High Court from 2008 to 2017, after serving more than two decades on the Federal Court.

He will now serve as a visiting judge on Fiji’s Supreme Court, alongside his roles with the Singapore International Commercial Court and the Dubai International Financial Centre’s Court of Appeal.

Justice French also holds academic posts at several leading Australian universities and is a member of international governance and science advisory bodies.

His appointment meets the constitutional requirements for judicial officers under Fiji’s Constitution.

