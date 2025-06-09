Jail time proposed for ship overcrowding

[File photo]

Overcrowding on passenger vessels during festive seasons is under scrutiny, with tougher penalties on the way.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says investigations found ticket sales exceeding certified ship capacity during Christmas and school holidays.

“So now, we have discussed and issued instructions to closely monitor that the number of passenger tickets sold matches the capacity of that ship.”

Ro Filipe says the current Maritime Safety Act is too soft and unclear on enforcement.

“In terms of penalties, that again is an issue with the current Act across a range of offenses. It is either too lenient, or the enforcement part is not clear.”

The Act is now being reviewed to introduce harsher fines and possible jail terms to deter overcrowding and protect lives.







