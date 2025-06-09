India's gift to boost sugar sector

India will gift Fiji 12 agricultural drones and two mobile soil testing laboratories under its Grant-in-Aid Programme.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement during Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s official trip to India, stating that the gift will promote innovation and enhance productivity in the sugar sector.

To further support the sector, Modi announced his intention to send an ITEC expert to the Fiji Sugar Corporation and organize specialized ITEC training programs for local sugar professionals.

Article continues after advertisement

Other outcomes of the high-level bilateral meeting included sending an Indian cricket coach to support local teams, as requested by Fiji.

The coach will focus on local talent development and youth engagement in sports.

Modi also thanked Fiji for allocating land for the High Commission of India’s new Chancery-cum-Cultural Centre in Suva and welcomed the handover of the Lease Title.

The Fijian government was allocated land in New Delhi in 2015 for its High Commission Chancery.

Both leaders also underlined the importance of parliamentary exchanges to strengthen democratic and legislative ties.

Modi welcomed the proposed 2026 visit by a delegation of Fijian parliamentarians.

Additionally, Prime Minister Rabuka highlighted the Great Council of Chiefs’ role in promoting social cohesion and community development.

In response, Modi welcomed the proposed visit by a delegation of the GCC next year to further strengthen people-to-people ties.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.