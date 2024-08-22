Huge economic boost anticipated from Fiji Pro

Fiji is in for a significant economic uplift as the World Surf League Corona Fiji Pro promises substantial benefits for local businesses and tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka highlights the anticipated impact of the surf competition on the local economy.

He says the event will not only draw attention to Fiji’s renowned Cloudbreak surf spot but also showcase the countries celebrated hospitality.

“We want people to have more activities, not just to sit around the hotels, come out, and Denarau Marina it is a wonderful place, it has so much going in here, the restaurants, you know, the shops, the culture, it is all here.”

Gavoka says the influx of visitors and surfers will create a substantial boost for local businesses and encourage a return of tourism to our beautiful islands.

In addition to the surfing action, Tourism Fiji has partnered with Port Denarau to set up a “Live Site” at the marina.

The Live Site will feature a festival-like atmosphere, complete with live music, food stalls, and interactive activities, designed to engage both locals and visitors.