High Court dismisses Bainimarama's pension case

The Suva High Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama against the government.

Bainimarama was seeking over $337,000 in unpaid gratuity and a fortnightly pension of more than $7,000. He argued the payments were wrongly calculated based on a temporarily reduced salary instead of his statutory entitlement.

But Judge Justice Daniel Goundar ruled that under section 11 of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014, salary and allowances remain in effect until Parliament makes a new determination.

The case related to Bainimarama’s alleged unpaid pension and gratuity entitlements.

