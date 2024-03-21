Heavy rainfall to ease by Saturday

People can anticipate relief from the current heavy rainfall this Saturday.

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Director, Amit Singh says despite this, a heavy rain warning remains in effect for the entire nation.

Singh highlights that the ongoing heavy rainfall is attributed to a slow-moving trough of low pressure encompassing the region, resulting in intense rainfall.

He says for now people can still expect heavy downpour at times that may lead to flash flooding.

“Over night we have seen some centers reporting more than 50mm of rainfall and some center reporting 20-30mm in just two to three hours so that’s intense rainfall that’s enough to cause flash flooding as the soil is already saturated.”

Singh also warns that flood-prone areas neighboring and downstream of major rivers in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu continue to be under a flood alert.

He adds they will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as the weather pattern evolves.