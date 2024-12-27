Heavy rain and flood warnings remain

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji Group.

An active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain remains slow moving over Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group till Monday.

The forecast for the Fiji group is for periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying, flash flood prone areas and small streams of Fiji.

The Western Division Emergency Operations Center and national Emergency Operations Center are now fully activated.

The other three Divisional EOCs are monitoring the weather situations and are on standby to activate and respond when the situation requires.