Heavy rain alert remains for Northern Division

A flash flood warning remains in force for small streams and low-lying, flood-prone areas in the western half of Viti Levu and parts of Vanua Levu.

A trough of low pressure, accompanied by cloud and rain, remains slow-moving just north of Fiji.

It is expected to gradually drift south over the northern parts of the group from later tomorrow.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, a heavy rain alert remains in force for the Northern Division and the Yasawa Group.

However, the alert has been canceled for the interior and eastern half of Viti Levu, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

The forecast indicates occasional showers with isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over Cakaudrove Province, southern Bua, and the Yasawa Group.

The rest of the Northern Division can expect afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours.

From later tomorrow, showers will increase to rain, becoming frequent and heavy, accompanied by squally thunderstorms.

