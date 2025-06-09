Students brush up on oral health during annual celebration

The 17th annual National Tooth Brushing Day was celebrated with colour and energy at Nehru Memorial Primary School, bringing together hundreds of students, teachers, and health officials in a strong show of support for children’s oral health.

The event was led by Colgate-Palmolive (Fiji) Pte Ltd, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Ministry of Education, reinforcing a long-standing public-private partnership aimed at improving preventative health outcomes.

Marketing Manager for Colgate-Palmolive Fiji, Jyotika Devi, said the event remained a key highlight of their global Bright Smiles, Bright Futures initiative, which has reached thousands of children across the country.

Devi explained that the initiative aimed to teach every child the basics of dental hygiene, brushing their teeth twice a day for two minutes, changing their toothbrush every three months, and replacing it after being sick and that seeing the students excited to learn these habits highlighted the importance of the program.

The program featured a lively tooth brushing demonstration, the signature “Brush Off”, where students brushed their teeth in unison, filling the school grounds with smiles and enthusiasm.

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Ministry of Education were present, reaffirming their support for the campaign and highlighting its alignment with national goals for youth health.

A Health Ministry representative stated that the collaboration with Colgate had played a crucial role in reducing oral health issues among children.

“Teaching healthy habits from a young age is one of the best ways to prevent disease. This partnership continues to be a strong example of how government and the private sector can work together to achieve meaningful public health outcomes.”

Plans were already being discussed to expand the reach of next year’s Tooth Brushing Day to more schools, continuing the shared mission of building a healthier Fiji, one smile at a time.

