Partnership to help reduce surgical backlog

Oceania Hospitals Pte Ltd began seeing patients on the Health Ministry’s waiting list for non-emergency surgical services yesterday.

This comes as the recent signing of a Memorandum of Agreement, where Oceania Hospitals agreed to utilize their space and attend to patients in need of urgent care.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu highlights that only four of the eight operating theatres at the CWM Hospital are currently operational, resulting in a significant backlog.

“CWM is a big hospital with more than 500 beds, while this facility has about 50 to 60 beds. You can imagine the workload at CWM in terms of surgical load, but this agreement allows the Pacific Oceania Hospital to take some of that load, helping us address other surgical demands.”

Oceania Hospitals Pte Ltd Chief Executive Murgessan Pillay says one operating theatre is dedicated to this initiative five days a week.

“At the moment, it focuses on two key areas: gynaecology, primarily cesarean cases and related surgeries, and general surgery cases. Depending on the numbers, two or three days a week are for gynecology cases, and the remaining days are for general surgery cases.”

Pillay states that this agreement is expected to last for three to six months, possibly extending based on the need for these services.