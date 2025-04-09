IWA Fiji steps in, Ministry earlier says 'no shortage'

Saline solution for our children - with children's Doctors. [Photo Credit: Judy Compain]

The International Women’s Association (IWA) Fiji has procured and delivered saline for children admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

This follows reports of a global shortage of IV fluids.

A statement by the Health Ministry had, however, dismissed claims that there is a shortage in the country.

It had stated it was optimistic that the current supply of IV fluids is sufficient to meet the surge in dengue fever cases.

The ministry had also said that the Fiji Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Services had received 3000 units of saline solutions last week, and another 4200 units are yet to be cleared by the Fiji Procurement Office.

Meanwhile, the IWA Fiji claims it is aware that patients have been asked to purchase their own saline.

It says this indicates a lack of urgency from those tasked with managing the supply.

The organization has also called for transparency and collaboration while confirming it has placed more orders.

We are attempting to get an update on the issue from the Health Ministry.

