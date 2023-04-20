Healthcare for children critical: Dr Fong

Medical professionals from the region are currently attending a three-day conference focused on building child health capacity in the region.

While opening the Pacific Pediatric Association conference in Nadi, Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong told those present the importance of coming up with solutions that will assist in healthcare for children.

Dr Fong highlighted that although child mortality rates have decreased steadily since the region has failed to meet international development targets on neonatal and under 5 child mortality.

“While progress has been made in fighting vaccine-preventable diseases, set back by the Covid pandemic, overall coverage rates are low compared to Global and East -Asian averages. This is compounded by the lack of quality surveillance systems for vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Dr Fong also stated that it was encouraging to see the breadth of local and regional research and he hopes to see more local and regional leadership in the future.

Some key barriers and bottlenecks identified in the UNICEF Pacific Island Situational Report will also be deliberated by doctors attending the conference.

He adds the impetus is on improving health and achieving health equity-for-all people worldwide.