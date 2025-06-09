$21m push to contain HIV outbreak

Fiji’s HIV Outbreak Response Plan is now in full motion, with the Government and international partners committing over $21 million to tackle the growing epidemic.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu told Parliament that the response follows the official outbreak declaration in January.

A dedicated taskforce is now operational, backed by a $10 million government allocation and international supportincluding $5.7 million from Australia and $5.2 million from New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds key interventions under the seven-pillar plan include expanded HIV testing, increased condom access, targeted outreach in high-risk communities, and early-stage harm reduction efforts.

The plan also includes a rollout of a national HIV prevention campaign, integrated care models, improved surveillance systems, and training for healthcare workers and media to reduce stigma.

Dr Lalabalavu says a standalone Sexual and Reproductive Health and HIV Unit has been created to lead the implementation, with support from local NGOs and technical agencies.

While progress is being made, Dr Lalabalavu acknowledged ongoing challenges, including stigma, data gaps, and infrastructure limitations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.