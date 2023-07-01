Halabe against increase in excise duty

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad and Mark One apparel owner, Mark Halabe

The five percent increase in corporate tax rate, review of the national minimum wage and three percent excise duty were three of the main concerns raised by Mark One apparel owner, Mark Halabe.

Halabe claims that this step by the government has just taken away a big chunk of the potential for investment, and convincing people to come to Fiji might be difficult.

He claims that with the three percent corporate tax, the eight percent growth forecast for the 2023 calendar year cannot be achieved.

Halabe is a garment manufacturer and an exporter.

The Mark One Apparel owner has called on the Government to review the corporate tax and excise duty in the next twelve months.

“Come to Fiji and bring your raw materials. I’m going to tax you 3% on it. Please. I ask because, as a long-term exporter, I know the consequences of this. I know my customers reactions to this. It’ll be a big negative, but you will save my backside if I can tell them, the Minister will review this in the next twelve months.”

While responding to Halabe, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says that nothing is set in stone and that the government is prepared to revisit some policies if it decides that doing so is necessary in the coming year.

“Well before we save your backside. We’re saving the backside of the country. I take your point. As I explained to you earlier, in my view, it may, of course, have different impacts, slightly more or less, depending on the type of industry you are in.”

Professor Prasad says the coalition Government is determined to listen, to be fair, but at the same time manage the finances well.