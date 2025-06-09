Government launches coordinated HIV response

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services-Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji has transitioned from a very low prevalence pandemic to a concentrated one, now heading toward a stage that threatens to become a general epidemic.

This has been highlighted by Chair of the National HIV Outbreak and Cluster Response Dr. Jason Mitchell,

Dr Mitchell emphasizes that since Fiji has not yet reached this critical stage, it is essential to ramp up the response.

He urged Fijians to act on the knowledge they have regarding the seriousness of these diseases in the country, emphasizing the need for behavioral changes and improved skills

The Ministry of Health has recognized the urgent need to address the alarming rise in new HIV cases across Fiji.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has emphasized the critical necessity for collaboration between government policymakers and frontline health workers.

He announced the establishment of a new HIV/Sexual and Reproductive Health Unit, which will coordinate a comprehensive response to this public health emergency.

