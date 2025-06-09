GCC Chair welcomes RFMF’s move to make amends

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula has welcomed the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ move to make amends for its past involvement in national instability.

Speaking at the RFMF’s Truth and Reconciliation Program, Ratu Viliame says he is pleased that the Force is moving in a positive direction.

He highlighted that when he first assumed the role of GCC Chair, the issue of the RFMF’s integrity and its involvement in national upheavals was raised numerous times during meetings.

Article continues after advertisement

As a military man himself, he says this saddened him, adding that the council had anticipated the presentation of the matanigasau when it was re-established in 2023.

He reaffirmed that the GCC will continue to welcome, acknowledge, and support the role of the RFMF as the nation’s defence arm.

He also expressed his gratitude to RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai for spearheading the reconciliation efforts for those affected by instability involving the Force.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.