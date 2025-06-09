FWCC calls for united front after Lautoka tragedy

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence against women in Fiji, describing the recent incident in Lautoka, of the alleged murder of a 25-year-old woman, as “very tragic.”

She reiterates the urgent need for a stronger, coordinated response centred on victims’ protection and support.

Ali acknowledges the government’s efforts through the National Action Plan for Prevention but warns that deeply entrenched patriarchy and male-dominated societal attitudes continue to fuel backlash against women, who are often unfairly judged.

Article continues after advertisement

She emphasised the critical importance of all service providers responding appropriately with the victim at the centre of care to prevent recurring tragedies.

The FWCC Coordinator stressed the need for increased community engagement, especially focusing on men’s involvement across villages and communities.

“We are working with men throughout Fiji, but we are only scratching the surface. We need men fully engaged alongside a stronger network of women’s advocates who understand the issues and are equipped to provide support.”

The FWCC continues to urge government, law enforcement, and civil society to unite under a survivor-centred approach, ensuring accountability, protection, and comprehensive support for women facing violence in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.