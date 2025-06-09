Fuel costs squeeze fisheries sector

Soaring fuel prices are placing increasing pressure on Fiji’s fisheries sector, with fishermen and fish vendors in the North warning that their livelihoods are under threat.

Industry operators say rising fuel costs are driving up the price of catching and selling fish, while shrinking already thin profit margins.

As preparations continue for the 2026–2027 National Budget, those reliant on the industry are calling on government to provide targeted assistance to help offset rising operating costs.

Diver Taniela Baleisuva says fuel has become one of the biggest expenses for fishermen, making it more difficult to earn a living from the sea.

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“Currently, we are paying almost double what we used to pay before when we go out fishing. The fuel cost is really high and we have to look at ways to minimise the use of our outboard engines. But this is our livelihood and we depend on it to support our families. Hopefully, the government can do something about fuel prices in the upcoming budget.”

Baleisuva says fishermen are now paying almost twice as much for fuel as they did in previous years and are being forced to limit the use of their outboard engines to manage costs.

Fish vendor Susana Tualau says the increase in fuel prices has also pushed up the cost of purchasing fish from fishermen, leaving vendors with little room to make a profit while keeping prices affordable for customers.

She says vendors are struggling to balance rising costs with the need to support their families and keep their businesses afloat.

With fuel prices continuing to climb, those in the fisheries sector are hoping the upcoming budget will deliver practical measures to ease the burden and help keep seafood within reach for ordinary Fijians.