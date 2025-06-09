Freight costs stall island progress

file photo

As the 2025–2026 National Budget announcement approaches, villagers in Vanuabalavu, Lau, are urging the government to step in and regulate freight charges that continue to affect their livelihoods.

Emi Salabuco from Levukana Village said the issue has been raised repeatedly but remains unresolved.

Salabuco also pointed out that government franchise vessels, which are meant to be more affordable, often charge prices similar to private vessels.

She said this lack of consistency creates confusion and hardship for islanders already struggling with high living costs.

“Freight costs vary too often, sometimes based on weight, other times on the space items take up on a vessel.”

Tui Dakuilomaloma Viliame Tucake said building a house on the island is a costly undertaking. From his experience, someone who spends around $50,000 on construction materials ends up paying nearly half that amount again just to get the goods shipped.

He said Vanuabalavu was badly hit by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016, forcing many families to rebuild. He believes progress on development has been slowed down because of the steep freight costs.

“This issue needs to be looked at urgently because islanders will continue to be left out if this issue of freight is not addressed.”

Vanuabalavu Day Committee member Tomi Finau said islanders have slowly been forced to accept the high costs because they have no other choice.

He said many just pay the price because they want a better life.

“To ease the burden, the committee has started hosting expos to bring businesses and government services directly to the island.”

Finau said this allows suppliers like RC Manubhai to deliver building materials already ordered and gives villagers a chance to shop for what they need without paying extra shipping costs.

Women on the island have also raised concerns. Some want to bring in products to sell and earn an income but hesitate because of the cost of getting their goods to the island.

The 2025–2026 National Budget will be announced by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad at 10am on June 27.

