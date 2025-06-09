FRCS seizes 57,000 undeclared cigarettes

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Maritime Seaport Enforcement Team intercepted 57,740 undeclared cigarette sticks in the last financial year.

Cigarettes are classified as highly dutiable goods and are often smuggled by seafarers upon arrival at ports of entry.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh says revenue leakage occurs when such goods are deliberately not declared to evade lawful import duties.

He adds that smuggling not only deprives the nation of much-needed funds for development but also undermines fairness for compliant taxpayers and businesses.

Singh says illegal practices directly impact government revenue, which is critical for sustaining national development.

FRCS is urging all travelers, seafarers, and shipping agents to make honest and accurate declarations upon arrival, warning that non-compliance will result in penalties and legal action.

Singh stressed that the latest interception highlights the vital role FRCS plays in protecting Fiji’s borders, safeguarding government revenue, and supporting the nation’s sustainable growth.

