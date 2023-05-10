France assists in tackling maritime threats

The French Navy is helping Fiji tackle maritime threats such as illegal fishing activities and drug trafficking in Fiji’s exclusive economic zones.

This engagement has been strengthened with the French Navy vessel Dixmude paying a goodwill port call in Suva yesterday.

France’s Captain Mocard Emmanuel says they are holding training exercises with their Fijian counterparts two to three times a year to strengthen their operations.

“And our mission altogether, with all the ten ships forming the task group, is to provide help—medical help, water, food—and to counter any threats in that scenario.”

Emmanuel says they continue to carry out maritime surveillance activities either with the ship or with the French Army planes based in New Caledonia.