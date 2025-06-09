Four years of no climate progress, Climate Tracker sounds alarm

File Photo

A global climate watchdog is warning that while the world has made real progress in slowing global warming, momentum has stalled at the worst possible time.

The Climate Action Tracker which tracks more than 40 countries responsible for over 82 percent of global emissions released its latest findings at COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

It shows the Paris Agreement has delivered progress. A decade ago, the world was heading toward 3.6 degrees of warming by century’s end. Today, that projection has dropped to 2.6 degrees.

Niklas Höhne from the NewClimate Institute says that shift is significant.

“The Paris Agreement has worked. We are now a full degree better than we were 10 years ago.”

But he warns that this progress has now flatlined. For four years, countries have failed to strengthen their 2030 climate targets, the targets most critical for protecting vulnerable communities.

And despite new commitments for 2035, the projected temperature remains unchanged at 2.6 degrees. Höhne says governments are waiting too long.

“If you are serious about 1.5 degrees, you need to update your 2030 targets. 2035 is too late.”

He also told reporters that “almost none of the 40 governments we track have improved their 2030 targets,” calling the lack of action deeply concerning.

The report shows global emissions are still rising even as heatwaves, storms and flooding intensify.

But there is a silver lining. Rapid growth in renewable energy means emissions could fall much faster once the world finally reaches its peak.

For communities already living with climate impacts, the message from Belém is clear: the world has the solutions but leaders must act now, not later.

“This story was produced as part of the 2025 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.”

