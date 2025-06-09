Fossil fuels still power Fiji despite green energy pledge

Fiji has pledged to run entirely on renewable electricity by 2030 but fresh statistics show fossil fuels remain the dominant source in the energy mix.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, renewable energy supplied only about 35 percent of electricity in 2023, with hydropower producing 1.9 petajoules and solar and wind making up just 2.9 percent of total generation.

The figures highlight the slow pace of transition away from imported diesel and petrol.

Article continues after advertisement

Energy access also remains uneven. While nearly all urban households are connected to the national grid, 17 percent of rural homes still lack electricity.

Many rely on small-scale alternatives, with solar systems adopted by 14 percent of households and lanterns by 16 percent.

The transport sector faces similar hurdles. Between 2022 and 2024, fully electric vehicles grew from 0.7 to 1.1 percent of new registrations, while hybrids increased from 1.7 to 3.5 percent.

Despite rising overall vehicle imports, green cars remain a tiny fraction of Fiji’s fleet.

According to the Bureau, the data underscores the urgency of scaling up renewables and low-emission transport if Fiji is to meet its 2030 target, part of wider commitments under the Climate Change Act.

Experts warn that without faster investment, the country risks falling short of its goals at a time when climate pressures are mounting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.