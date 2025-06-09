Forum puts youth voices at the centre of climate decisions

Source : ministry of environment and climate / Facebook

Youth across Asia and the Pacific have been called to the frontline of environmental action as the Asia-Pacific Youth Environment Forum officially opened in Nadi today.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu urged delegates to set clear, practical and measurable priorities for governments to adopt in tackling the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

He reminded the delegates that they are not just future leaders but leaders now, whose work in Nadi will echo across the region and into the global halls of power at UNEA-7.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 100 youth delegates are attending the forum, co-hosted by the government and the UN Environment Program, marking the first time it has been held in the Pacific.

The meeting will produce the Asia-Pacific Youth Manifesto 2025, to be presented later this week to senior officials and ministers.

The outcomes will help shape UNEA-7 and feed into the Asia-Pacific Youth Roadmap on Sustainability, Environment, and Resilience.

reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to integrating youth recommendations into national processes, promising that decisions on what is adopted or rejected will be reported back transparently.

The Forum outlines the growing role of youth in environmental governance, building on milestones such as the Global Youth Environment Assembly in 2021, the Youth Manifesto in 2023 and the recent ICJ ruling driven by Pacific youth activism.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.