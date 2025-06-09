Former FCS officer further remanded

Former Fiji Corrections officer Epeli Laqeni, accused of murdering his de-facto partner in Nakasi, has been remanded in custody again by the Suva High Court.

Laqeni appeared today before acting Judge Justice Waleen George.

He faces one count of murder, relating to an incident that occurred between the 3rd and 5th of September.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecution told the court that full discourses are still pending due to the postmortem report. However, they said medical documents show the victim suffered severe injuries that led to her death.

The judge noted that delays with postmortem reports have been an issue in other cases as well.

Defense counsel said Laqeni is still unable to stand or walk due to open wounds, and medical appointments at the Suva Remand Centre were missed. The lawyer added that the facility has only six beds for 12 remandees.

The prosecution alleged that Laqeni’s injuries were self-inflicted and objected strongly to bail.

The judge instructed the Suva Remand Centre medical staff to treat Laqeni and submit a report. She said that while he is charged with murder, the allegation does not override his right to medical care. The judge added that his wounds should have healed by now unless he has underlying conditions, such as diabetes.

The file has been transferred to Justice Daniel Gounder, and the matter will return to court on the 19th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.