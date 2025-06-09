Former court worker convicted of corruption

[file photo]

A former Sigatoka court officer has been found guilty of ten corruption-related charges.

The Suva Magistrates Court convicted Isoa Matanitobua on five counts of giving false information to a public servant and five counts of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Between 2015 and 2016, Matanitobua took payments for traffic fines from five people but failed to issue receipts or record the transactions.

Instead, he sent false letters to the Land Transport Authority claiming the fines had been paid, allowing the drivers to renew their licences.

Magistrate Shelyn Kiran ruled he acted knowingly for personal gain. Matanitobua has 28 days to appeal.

