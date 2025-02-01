FNU expands global presence

[Photo: Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba]

Fiji National University is boosting its international presence through education tourism, aiming to attract students from Asia, particularly India, China, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Philippines.

This initiative, highlighted by Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba during a partnership signing with Study Pacific, seeks to foster both regional and global connections.

She says that through this agreement, students will have opportunities to showcase their talents, allowing people to understand what FNU offers.

[Photo: Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba & Study Pacific Chairman Renjith Joseph signing Memorandum of Agreement]

“This partnership today, therefore, comes with a history of some of us engaging in this area of globalism and internationalization because, in internationalization, we share world values, and this, in particular, we are going to Asia.”

Nabobo-Baba says Study Pacific will foster cross-cultural exchanges and enrich both the academic environment and the social fabric.

Australian Pacific Management Training Chair Renjith Joseph says Fiji is becoming a gateway for the world on many fronts.

Joseph adds that they will continue to support students, ensuring they have the right resources during their educational journey.

