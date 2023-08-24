FNU champions recycling practices

Fiji National University (FNU) has joined forces with Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited and the Pacific Recycling Foundation to champion recycling practices and advance sustainability.

The partnership marks a historic milestone as FNU becomes the first higher education institution in Fiji and the broader region to implement a tailor-made recycling program known as the I-Recycle Hub Project.

Assistant Professor in Education at FNU’s College of Humanities Dr Sofia Ali expresses the institution’s commitment to preserving the planet and fostering a greener world for future generations.

Article continues after advertisement

“The heart of this recycling project lies not only in the process itself but also in the power of education and awareness.”

She highlights that the I-Recycle Hub Project is an exciting new venture for FNU and praises the dedication of FNU’s Student Environmental Ambassadors as key drivers of sustainability.

Co-Founder of the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Director of Waste Recyclers Fiji Ltd Joseph Deo says the program would not only facilitate responsible recycling but also provide invaluable data for national and regional waste management strategies.

Deo says the I-Recycle Hub Project includes a comprehensive training component focused on best practices in recycling.

“I would like to urge the Student Environment Ambassadors to stay firm and not get deterred or embarrassed if someone questions or makes fun of you just because you will be creating advocacy on the best practices of waste management, as many do not want to associate with those that are involved in this space.”

He adds it incorporates various layers of data collection and evaluation through a rigorous monitoring process, ensuring that the program continually adapts and improves.