FLP slams government for backing human right violations

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party has strongly condemned the Coalition Government’s foreign policy, expressing concern over its support for human rights violations in Israel and China.

FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry raised questions about the potential impact on Fiji’s own human rights situation given the government’s stance on violations elsewhere.

Chaudhry highlighted FLP’s earlier condemnation of human rights atrocities in Gaza, emphasizing that the ongoing indiscriminate attacks are now considered tantamount to genocide and should be denounced.

Fiji’s vote against a UN resolution calling for a sustainable truce in the Israeli-Gaza conflict was noted in the statement especially as 120 countries supported the resolution while Fiji and a few others including the US and Israel opposed it.

Fiji withdrew its support from a list of 51 nations urging China to address human rights violations against Uyghur and Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

FLP has called on the National Federation Party to take a principled stance on these matters without compromising their support for the government or the Prime Minister.

FBC News has reached out to the Prime Minister for a response to Chaudhry’s statement.