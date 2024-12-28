An active trough of low pressure, bringing widespread clouds and rain, is currently moving slowly over the northeastern parts of Fiji.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, while the system is expected to affect the group until Monday, another trough of low pressure is anticipated to approach Fiji from tomorrow, which may further intensify weather conditions.

A flood warning remains in effect for areas adjacent to and downstream of the following rivers: Ba, Nasivi (Tavua), Nakauvandra (Rakiraki), Nadi, Sigatoka, Wainibuka, Wainimala, Waindina, and Waimanu.

Article continues after advertisement

A flood warning has also been issued for the Navua River.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for all low-lying, flash-flood-prone areas, and small streams in the Western and Northern Divisions.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying, flash-flood-prone areas, and small streams in the Central and Eastern Divisions.

The weather forecast indicates occasional to periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms, affecting the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Northern Division, Ra-Rakiraki, Northern Ba-Ra, Interior Ra, Naitasiri, Serua-Namosi, Interior Ba, Interior Nadroga/Navosa, Greater Suva-Nausori-Tailevu areas, Lau, and Lomaiviti groups.

The rest of Fiji, including other parts of Viti Levu, is also expected to experience cloudy periods with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is expected to intensify later tonight over the rest of Viti Levu.

Localized heavy falls and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, raising concerns for those in vulnerable regions.