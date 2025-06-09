Five inmates spark hunger strike, 20 more join

file photo

The Fiji Corrections Service is dealing with an ongoing hunger strike at the country’s Maximum Security Corrections Centre.

The FCS says the strike was instigated by five repeat offenders on July 13th.

According to the FCS, another 20 prisoners joined in after.

Article continues after advertisement

It says that two inmates refused to take part and remain in regular accommodation.

It adds that the protest was sparked by a complaint posted on social media by prisoner Tevita Qaqanivalu before the strike began.

The FCS says the prisoners involved are housed in wings used for reorientation and behaviour assessment, but those who continue to defy prison standards can be moved to basic cells as a disciplinary measure.

The FCS says Qaqanivalu has refused counselling and has a history of challenging lawful orders, while another instigator, Deshwar Dutt, joined him in using vulgar language toward officers this morning.

Prison officials link the unrest to stricter enforcement under new leadership, which has closed loopholes that allowed contraband like drugs and mobile phones to enter the facility.

It further states some inmates are using the hunger strike to amplify grievances to outside agencies, including the Human Rights Commission.

The FCS maintains standard procedures are being followed, investigations into the complaints are underway, and it is calling on families and communities to support efforts to rehabilitate inmates into productive citizens.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.