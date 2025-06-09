Fish vendors hit by rising costs

Rising fuel prices are putting growing pressure on fish vendors in Labasa, with many calling for targeted government support in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

Vendors say the cost of operating fishing boats continues to climb, while consumers are already struggling with the high cost of living, leaving little room to increase fish prices without losing sales.

Labasa fish vendor Jitendra Kumar says fuel costs have significantly affected fishing operations and reduced already tight profit margins.

“We can’t put the fish price more. So poor people can’t afford to buy and they feel difficulties to buy the fish and we have to sell our fish because we can’t put it more, longer. So we have to do something, but we are not getting much profit on that one. The price of the fuel should go down.”

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He says fishing operators are also affected by licensing requirements and seasonal restrictions, including the annual kawakawa fishing ban, which limits earning periods.

Kumar says delays in licence processing and approvals further reduce fishing time, impacting income and adding strain on fishing households.

With fuel prices continuing to rise, vendors are now hoping the national budget will include practical measures to sustain the industry and keep fish affordable for ordinary Fijians.