Fireworks permits on a case by case basis

The Ministry for Mineral Resources will treat all issuances of firework licenses on a case-by-case basis.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Paula Cirikiyasawa.

Cirikiyasawa says that Diwali is a significant festival that is celebrated in the country, and they will not be very restrictive.

“I know that Diwali is a very significant festival for the people of this country, so this is not something that will be very restrictive, but I know that precaution will be taken and with the issuance of those permits.”

Cirikiyasawa adds that his ministry will ensure that all those that are seeking permits will comply with the minimum safety and standard that are required of them.

He says that they will ensure that the message is communicated to the permit holders accordingly and they abide by the instructions given to them.

The ministry hopes that everyone enjoys and no one gets hurt whilst enjoying Diwali.

The festival of lights will be celebrated next Friday.