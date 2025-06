A 71-year-old man is believed to be the country’s latest victim of a house fire in Navakai, Nadi.

The fire broke out an hour ago. It’s believed the fire started in the kitchen.

Firefighters are still at the scene.

The National Fire Authority says it’s yet to receive an incident report from the west.

Stay with us for more developments.

