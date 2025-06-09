Final reports on land use laws handed over

[Photo: MINISTRY OF LANDS AND MINERAL RESOURCES/ FACEBOOK]

The long-awaited review of Fiji’s key land legislation has moved a step closer to reform following the handover of the final review reports on the State Lands Act 1945 and the Land Use Act 2010.

The reports were presented by the Fiji Law Reform Commission to Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo yesterday.

Turaga highlighted the importance of reviewing legislation that has been in force for decades, saying the exercise was critical to ensuring Fiji’s legal framework remains relevant, fair and effective.

He said reforming laws governing state-owned land was more than an administrative process and was essential to meeting the needs of modern Fiji.

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He described law reform as a cornerstone of a vibrant democratic society and stressed the importance of ensuring legislation keeps pace with changing social and economic realities.

The process included nationwide public consultations, extensive research, stakeholder engagement and a series of internal consultations with the ministry.

Vosarogo said the review was necessary to ensure Fiji’s land laws evolve with changing times and remain fit for purpose for the next 50 years.

The Attorney-General’s Office will examine the final review reports, draft Bills and accompanying draft Cabinet papers before the next stages of the legislative process proceed.

The review is expected to pave the way for significant reforms aimed at improving land administration, strengthening legal certainty and supporting future development across Fiji.