Film Fiji eyes bigger markets

Film Fiji believes that increased funding will enhance its global competitiveness and support sustained economic growth in the country.

During a recent Public Accounts Committee hearing, Film Fiji Chief Executive Jone Robertson revealed that although the agency had requested a budget of $1.9 million for the last financial year, it received only $1 million.

Despite the budget constraints, Film Fiji remains committed to promoting Fiji as a premier international filming destination.

“ So with a small operating budget we have still managed to pull above our weight with around $208 million dollars in budget of these international films. So with more budget obviously we could potentially hit bigger markets, target other countries aside from the US being our major market for productions.”

Robertson says they also plans to expand its outreach to other promising markets.

“We are looking to France, we are looking to Australia, New Zealand, our close partners to see how we can develop a partnership with this. Again, against the budget that we’ve got we have also now developed an MOU with Fiji Airways where a few of our costs will be reduced so we can attend international film markets as well.”

Robertson says high-profile international productions such as U.S. Survivor and Love Island have reportedly spent between $20 to $30 million filming in Fiji.

Film Fiji remains hopeful that continued government and stakeholder support will empower it to unlock the sector’s full potential.

