Fiji’s first investment and trade mission in NZ

[Source: MCTTT/ Facebook]

New Zealand continues to be one of Fiji’s largest trading and investment partners.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica while officiating at the 2023 Fiji Investment and Trade Mission held at the Cordis in Auckland this morning.

The week-long event is a platform for businesses from Fiji and New Zealand to interact, learn about both markets, and make business-to-business connections.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: MCTTT/ Facebook]

New Zealand’s Trade Minister Damien O’Connor says last year two-way trade between Fiji and New Zealand grew by 88 percent.

“This is only around 10 percent less than it was at pre-COVID- levels. It also means Fiji has returned to being one of New Zealand top 25 trading partners, in fact as an export market Fiji is now larger than France.”

O’Connor says the two main sectors of exports from Fiji to New Zealand are tourism and services.

This is Fiji’s first investment and trade mission to New Zealand and the first of such missions under the new government.