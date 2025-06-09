Fijian women reclaim identity through veiqia revival

[ Source: Fiji Museum / Facebook ]

Fijian women are reclaiming a powerful cultural tradition through the Veiqia Project, which revives veiqia, the traditional markings that connect women to their ancestors, land, and family lineage.

Workshop organizer and researcher, Joana Monolagi says women with these tattoos still face stigma, but these markings were never barbaric, they are a unique part of Fijian identity.

The Veiqia Project goes beyond cultural revival, says Monolagi, aiming to challenge lingering colonial attitudes that shamed these practices.

She says, Veiqia signified key life milestones in iTaukei culture, including a girl’s first menstruation, linking her to ancestry and totems.

“The significance of the tattooing. It was for their rite of passage, when a girl received her mark, because it was to celebrate that particular time in her life, becoming a young girl, the transition between a child and a young girl.It was when she first had her menstrual cycle”

Monolagi says every woman who wishes to receive traditional veiqia markings must first undergo a consultation to explore her family lineage and cultural roots.

She explains that the process is deeply personal and rooted in identity. Women are encouraged to speak with their parents and elders, trace their family tree, and understand their totems before proceeding.

The team has already restored veiqia to more than 50 women, helping them embrace their identity

The effort promotes understanding of veiqia, restoring a tradition that honors resilience and Fijian women’s heritage.

