Fiji showcases rural electrification success at COP30

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Fiji’s rural electrification achievements took the spotlight at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, where the country shared how renewable energy is transforming the lives of rural and maritime communities and strengthening long-term climate resilience.

Speaking at the High-Level Energy Dialogue on Catalysing Rural Resilience, the Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, says that FREF has become a model for how clean energy can drive resilience, equity, and opportunity for vulnerable communities.

He adds that it is delivering clean, reliable power to more than 6,500 people across 20 rural communities.

“Every solar panel we install powers opportunity and strengthens livelihoods.”

Dr. Michael adds that this includes the construction of solar mini grids in Yadrana and Salia in Lau, Kioa in Cakaudrove, and Yacata, with all four expected to be completed by May 2026.

He further says that each system is engineered to withstand Category 5 cyclones and is operated through community cooperatives to ensure long-term sustainability.

Dr. Michael adds that over recent months, assessments for 21 additional sites across Kadavu, Lomaiviti, and Lau have also been completed. From all these sites, seven new communities will be selected for the next stage of expansion.

Dr. Michael highlights that FREF’s earliest success on Vio Island continues to guide its work, with further upgrades planned.

He thanked the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific for their continued support but emphasized the need to simplify access to climate finance for small islands and communities.

Dr. Michael is reaffirming Fiji’s targets of 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

