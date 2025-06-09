Fiji set for rainy conditions as trough moves in

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure moving in from the west will bring cloudy periods and showers to parts of the country.

Tomorrow, rain is expected to become more frequent across most areas, with isolated thunderstorms possible.

The Weather Office adds that unsettled conditions will continue over the weekend for the west, north, and central divisions, while some western and southern areas may see brief sunny spells.

Temperatures will range from 19 to 31 degrees, with moderate to fresh easterly winds and rough seas along the coast.

