Fiji-NZ trade hits record high

The two-way trade between Fiji and New Zealand has hit a record high of $1.9 billion in the year leading up to September 2024.

Visitor numbers also continue to increase, with a record high of 226,000 New Zealanders visiting Fiji over the past year.

High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow highlighted these achievements in her Waitangi Day message.

Waitangi Day commemorates the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840.



[Source: New Zealand High Commission, Suva, Fiji/ Facebook]

Darlow says Fiji and New Zealand will mark 55 years of diplomatic relations this year.

She says they are proud to remain one of Fiji’s closest and longest-standing diplomatic partners.

The High Commissioner says that in Fiji, Waitangi Day is also an opportunity to reflect on the strength of New Zealand’s longstanding connections across the Blue Pacific region.

She adds that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s “Ocean of Peace” concept is a powerful reminder of this shared vision, where dialogue and cooperation can flourish.

Darlow says their ongoing collaboration is wide-ranging and undertaken in the Duavata spirit of partnership.

It includes joint initiatives in security, social well-being, climate change and disaster management, and governance.

She states that it is a privilege to serve as New Zealand’s High Commissioner in such a beautiful and welcoming part of the world.