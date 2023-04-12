Fiji Law Reform Commission to be re-established

[File Photo]

Cabinet has approved the re-establishment of the Fiji Law Reform Commission.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Commission was initially established by legislation in 1979 under the Fiji Law Reform Commission Act.

Rabuka says its role is to undertake systematic review, reform and development of laws to make them simple, improved and modern and relevant to society.

He says the Commission has not been fully functional since 2006 and currently operates as part of the Legal Drafting Department in the Attorney General’s Office.

He says the coalition government’s policy is to re-establish the Commission fully so that it is able to carry out its functions as required by law.

Rabuka adds Cabinet has approved the re-establishment of the Commission, and the allocation of appropriate funding through the normal budgetary process.